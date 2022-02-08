TE George Takacs Could Be Name to Watch in Transfer Portal

A new name has emerged that might have connections with the Eagles

There is a new name to watch for in the transfer portal that could be linked to the Boston College Eagles. Notre Dame tight end George Takacs who entered the portal last week, could be a name that is connected with the Eagles. His former position coach with the Irish, John McNulty is the new offensive coordinator with Boston College.

George Takacs Scores touchdown against Georgia Tech this past season. The graduate student has one more season of eligibility remaining

Takacs is an intriguing prospect, who was used mostly as a pass blocker next to future NFL'er Michael Mayer but has "talent to be a pass catcher," according to Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown. The graduate student, who came to South Bend as a four star recruit, had three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown last season.

“He’s now in a position where he can complement the offense,” former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said before the 2021 season. “His mindset is, ‘I can contribute. I’m not going to be Mike Mayer, and that’s not who I am.’ But he’s a big, physical kid. He plays physical at the line of scrimmage. He’s a guy who’s going to help us as an in-line blocker. He’s a guy who has some talent catching the football.”

While the connection could just be in the early stages, Takacs could be an intriguing addition to a tight end room that recently lost starter Trae Barry to the transfer portal. Charlie Gordinier, Joey Luchetti & Spencer Witter all should be in line for snaps this year. Luchetti is the leading pass receiver of the group with 13 catches for 157 yards in 2021, though Gordinier reportedly could have the biggest upside in the passing game.

Boston College have added two players through the transfer portal already this offseason, and have had thirteen players leave the program through the portal. Wide receiver Dino Tomlin and Regen Terry joined the program in January and should be ready to practice with the team.

