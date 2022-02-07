George Takacs To Transfer From Notre Dame

Fifth-year senior tight end George Takacs has decided to enter the transfer portal and leave the Notre Dame program after originally deciding to return.

Takacs announced in early January that he would return for a final season, but sources informed Irish Breakdown that Takacs felt that decision was rushed. With schools making it known he could be a starter at other places, Takacs felt he would have more opportunities at another school.

The presence of star tight end Michael Mayer would make it hard for Takacs to be anything more than a number two for the Fighting Irish, and after being targeted just four times in 2021 it was a difficult sell to convince him he would be a greater part of the pass offense.

Of course, Notre Dame's loaded tight end depth chart was such that Takacs would have to battle to even remain as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart.

Takacs leaving presents an opportunity for rising junior Kevin Bauman and sophomores Mitchell Evans and Cane Berrong. Berrong is still coming back from a knee injury but he should be good to go by fall camp. Notre Dame also welcomes two outstanding freshmen tight ends this summer (Holden Staes, Eli Raridon).

