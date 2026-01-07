HBCU All American Transfer OL Commits to Boston College Football Program

Redshirt junior North Carolina Central offensive lineman Trevon Humphrey Jr. signed with the Boston College football program, the team announced on social media Wednesday.

Humphrey becomes the sixth player to commit to the program via the transfer portal on Wednesday alone, and the 15th pick-up for the Eagles overall since the portal opened on Jan. 2.

With a 6-foot-5, 295-pound frame, Humphrey made 36 starts at his previous school, earning First-Team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors and BOXTOROW HBCU All-America honors in 2025 after anchoring NCCU’s line, which led the MEAC in scoring (33.8 points per game) and ranked second in total offense (449.5 yards per game).

The Greensboro, N.C., native, who was responsible for protecting MEAC Offensive Player of the Year Walker Harris, graded out at a 94 percent win rate with five pancake blocks — both season highs — against Howard on Nov. 1, 2025, in a 35-14 road triumph.

“[Humphrey] boasts a tireless work ethic, leadership, and community service passion that inspires teammates,” his bio on Fanstake says. “From a state champ high school background, this resilient leader with no injury flags is a plug-and-play fit for teams needing blue-collar intensity and marginal-gain obsessives—care because he's HBCU elite ready to dominate higher levels.”

Humphrey joins an offensive line unit that will be helmed by first-year O-line coach Kurt Anderson, who was hired by BC head coach Bill O’Brien on Dec. 14 after a short stint at UMass following a six-year tenure at Northwestern, where he developed first-round NFL Draft picks Peter Skoronski and Rashawn Slater.

He is the third offensive lineman the Eagles have acquired through the portal.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central

Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

