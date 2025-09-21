How Boston College Football Opponents Fared in Week 4
Boston College football took a break from the action this weekend as it had its first bye week of the season.
However, multiple of Boston College’s upcoming opponents did take the field this weekend, most in conference action.
Below is how all the Eagles’ opponents this season performed in Week 4.
Future Opponents
Cal Golden Bears
Cal suffered its first loss of the season 34-0 to the San Diego State Aztecs late Saturday night. Boston College hosts Cal on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Pitt Panthers
Like Boston College, Pitt had a bye week this weekend and will retake the field on Sept. 27 against Louisville at home. Boston College will travel to Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Clemson Tigers
Clemson suffered a home loss to the Syracuse Orange 34-21. The defeat marked the Tigers’ second consecutive loss. Boston College hosts Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 11.
UConn Huskies
UConn topped the Ball State Cardinals 31-25 on Saturday to improve to 2-2 on the year. Boston College hosts UConn on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville dominated the Bowling Green Falcons 40-17 at home on Saturday. Boston College travels to Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 24 Notre Dame beat the Purdue Boilermakers 56-30 at home on Saturday. Boston College hosts Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 1.
SMU Mustangs
SMU suffered its second loss of the season at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs 35-24 on the road. Boston College hosts SMU on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 18 Georgia Tech earned a home win over the Temple Owls 45-24 to stay undefeated on the year. Boston College hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Syracuse Orange
Syracuse recorded an impressive win over the Clemson Tigers 34-21 on the road. Boston College travels to Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 29.
Past Opponents
Fordham Rams
Fordham lost to the Colgate Raiders on the road 44-21 to open Patriot League play. Boston College defeated Fordham 66-10 in its season opener on Aug. 30.
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State was defeated by the No. 25 USC Trojans 45-31 on the road. Michigan State handed Boston College its first loss of the season on Sept. 6 42-40 in double overtime.
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford suffered its third loss of the season to the Virginia Cavaliers 48-20 on the road. Stanford’s sole win of the year was against Boston College on Sept. 20 30-20.