How Boston College Football Opponents Fared in Week 7
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) football team is on its first bye week of the season after playing six games.
Although the team was off, there was a full slate of games including a couple of conference contests that will impact the ACC race.
Here’s a look at how the Eagles future opponents performed in Week 7.
Virginia Tech (Oct. 17)
Like Boston College, the Hokies are on their first bye week of the season. The two teams will take the field against each other on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Virginia Tech is 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play.
Louisville (Oct. 25)
Louisville defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 24-20 on the road. The Cavaliers had the lead for most of the fourth quarter but a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Tyler Shough to tight end Jamari Johnson with 1:55 to go out Louisville in front and was the eventual game-winner. The Cardinals are 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in ACC play.
Syracuse (Nov. 9)
Syracuse is currently in action against NC State. The final will be updated when the game ends.
SMU (Nov. 16)
The Mustangs are on their first bye week of the season. Currently, SMU is 5-1 on the year and 2-0 in ACC play. The team’s only loss was an 18-15 defeat to No. 14 BYU in Week 2.
UNC (Nov. 23)
The Tar Heels lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 41-34. UNC tied the game at 34 with 44 seconds left in the game after a 26-yard field goal, however Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes broke a 68-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game. After starting the season 3-0, the Tar Heels have lost four in a row.
Pitt (Nov. 30)
The No. 22-ranked Panthers narrowly defeated the Cal Bears 17-15 on Saturday. Pitt had a 17-6 lead early in the second quarter but Cal scored nine answered on a 54-yard field goal and touchdown to cut it within two. The Bears had multiple opportunities to pull the upset but missed a field goal and turned the ball over on downs on their last two possessions of the game.
