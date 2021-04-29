How to Watch: 2021 NFL Draft
The 2021 NFL Draft is this weekend, here is how you can watch and follow along.
Date: April 29- May 1
Time: 8:00 p.m. EST (Thursday), 7:00 p.m. EST (Friday), Noon EST (Saturday)
Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Network: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Streaming: fuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, YouTube TV
Boston College Players In Draft: Hunter Long (Tight End), Max Richardson & Isaiah McDuffie (Linebackers), Max Roberts (Defensive End)
2021 NFL Draft | Boston College Preview
Draft Order: Round 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Fransisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Podcast: Over the past week, we have talked extensively about the four BC players in the NFL Draft. Listen below to hear more on our thoughts and analysis.
