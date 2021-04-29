How to Watch: 2021 NFL Draft

Details on how to watch the draft on TV or by streaming.

The 2021 NFL Draft is this weekend, here is how you can watch and follow along.

Date: April 29- May 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST (Thursday), 7:00 p.m. EST (Friday), Noon EST (Saturday)

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Network: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Boston College Players In Draft: Hunter Long (Tight End), Max Richardson & Isaiah McDuffie (Linebackers), Max Roberts (Defensive End)

2021 NFL Draft | Boston College Preview

Draft Order: Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Fransisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Podcast: Over the past week, we have talked extensively about the four BC players in the NFL Draft. Listen below to hear more on our thoughts and analysis.

You May Also Enjoy:

adidas Deal Should Give Boston College Recruiting Boost

Boston College football signs deal with adidas

BC Linked To Arizona Decommit Shane Dezonie

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here