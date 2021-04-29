2021 NFL Draft | Boston College Preview

A look at the four BC players eligible for the draft, along with all the pertinent information about their chances

After months of speculation and mock drafts, the 2021 NFL Draft finally kicks off on Thursday night live from Cleveland at 8pm (ET). Hundreds of college prospects will be watching with bated breath hoping to hear their name called this weekend.

Going into this draft there are four Boston College players to monitor. Tight end Hunter Long will be the highest drafted Eagle, while linebackers Max Richardson, Isaiah McDuffie and lineman Max Roberts will have more of an uphill battle to make a team.

Hunter Long - Tight End, 6-4 254lb.

Long slot in the upcoming draft still has a lot of question marks with it. Most mock drafts have him as anywhere between the 2nd-4th best tight end, with Florida's Kyle Pitts the consensus number one. However, Mel Kiper Jr. recently speculated that Long could go as high as the first round, and be the second tight end off the board. He has good hands, deceptively good speed, and has experience in a variety of offensive schemes. Will he go in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th round? That question will be answered soon.

Isaiah McDuffie - Linebacker, 6-1, 224lb

McDuffie, originally from Buffalo, New York, is an intriguing prospect that is rising up NFL Draft Boards. Good speed with a good motor, McDuffie was a tackling machine during his time at Chestnut Hill. Instinctive, almost to a fault, McDuffie has played multiple linebacker positions and has experience with special teams, something that NFL teams should favor. Most mock drafts have the young linebacker as a sixth or seventh round pick, but our staff writer Mitchell Wolfe sees potential in McDuffie, and compares him favorably to K'wan Alexander of the New Orleans Saints.

Max Richardson - Linebacker, 6-0, 230lb

Richardson was a leader during his time at Boston College, earning the respect of both his teammates and coaches. An incredibly hard worker, who pushes his teammates and maximizes his own game. Excellent tackler who rarely gets beat by jukes or moves. However, the biggest concern are his measurables. Richardson is undersized for an every down linebacker, and his 40 speed of 4.82 and 4.88 is not ideal. Look for Richardson to get a flyer from an NFL team for camp, but more than likely will not be drafted.

Max Roberts - Defensive End, 6-1, 250lb

Roberts came to Boston College after three years at Fordham and one year at Maine. Much older than his teammates in the draft, Roberts exploded on the scene with the Eagles showcasing a powerful pass rush. However, he is a bit more one dimensional, he isn't as effective against the rush, and if he gets beat with his first push, he doesn't have a huge arsenal of secondary moves. Lots of raw talent there that could be coached up, but wouldn't expect a team to take him in the first seven rounds.

