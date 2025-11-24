BC Bulletin

How to Watch Boston College Football's Season Finale at Syracuse; Full Week 14 TV Schedule

The Eagles play their final game of the 2025 campaign on the road on Saturday afternoon against the Orange.

Kim Rankin

Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
After a challenging 2025 campaign, the Boston College Eagles (1-10, 0-7 ACC) football team travels to Syracuse, N.Y., for its season finale against the Syracuse Orange (3-8, 1-6 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

This season, Boston College has won just a single game, its season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30. The Eagles’ losses this year include Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 9 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and most recently No. 16 Georgia Tech 36-34 on Nov. 15

Syracuse has also struggled this year. 

The Orange lost its season opener to No. 20 Tennessee 45-26, then won its next three games over UConn 27-20, Colgate 66-24, and Clemson 34-21.

Since then, Syracuse has lost seven straight games to Duke 38-3, SMU 31-18, Pitt 30-13, No. 16 Georgia Tech 41-16, UNC 27-10, No. 13 Miami 38-10, and most recently No. 9 Notre Dame 70-7 on Saturday.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Football at Syracuse: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. 

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange was routed by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 70-7 over the weekend. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 36-34 on Nov. 15. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was last year on Nov. 9, 2024. Boston College defeated Syracuse 37-31 in Chestnut Hill.

Full Week 14 College Football TV Schedule

(All times ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 25

4:30 p.m.| Bowling Green at UMass | ESPNU
7:30 p.m.| Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 27

7:30 p.m. | Navy at Memphis | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 28

12 p.m. | Ole Miss at Mississippi State | ABC
12 p.m. | Iowa at Nebraska | CBS
12 p.m. | Ohio at Buffalo | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Kent State at Northern Illinois | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Utah at Kansas | ESPN
3 p.m. | Air Force at Colorado State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | ABC
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at New Mexico | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at North Texas | ESPN
4 p.m. | Boise State at Utah State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at Purdue | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Texas | ABC
9 p.m. | Arizona at Arizona State | FOX

Saturday, Nov. 29

12 p.m. |  Central Michigan vs.Toledo |ESPN+
12 p.m. | Louisville vs. Kentucky
12 p.m. | Ball State at Miami (Ohio) | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Ohio State at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Iowa State at Oklahoma State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Clemson at South Carolina | SEC Network
12 p.m. | East Carolina at Florida Atlantic 
1 p.m. | UTEP at Delaware | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Florida International at Sam Houston | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Marshall | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State vs. Louisiana Tech |  ESPN+
2 p.m. | Georgia State at Old Dominion | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Arkansas State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UL Monroe at Louisiana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Boston College at Syracuse | The CW Network
3 p.m. | South Alabama at Texas State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UAB at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Missouri at Arkansas
3:30 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Liberty | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Wisconsin at Minnesota | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Troy at Southern Miss | ESPN+
 3:30 p.m. | Army at UTSA | ESPN+
3:45 p.m. | James Madison at Coastal Carolina | ESPNU
4:30 p.m. | Florida State at Florida  | ESPN2
 6:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Washington State | The CW Network
7 p.m. | Maryland at Michigan State | FS1
7 p.m. | Rice at South Florida | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Alabama at Auburn | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Illinois | FOX
7:30 p.m. | North Carolina at NC State | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Duke
9 p.m. | UNLV at Nevada | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Fresno State at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Notre Dame at Stanford | ESPN
11 p.m. | Hawaii vs. Wyoming
Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Florida)
No. 20 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
No. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
West Virginia vs. No. 5 Texas Tech
Kansas State vs. Colorado
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. LSU
TCU vs. Cincinnati
No. 24 Tulane vs. Charlotte
No. 11 BYU vs. UCF
California vs. SMU
No. 15 Southern California vs. UCLA
Washington vs. No. 7 Oregon

