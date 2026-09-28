How to Watch: Boston College Football at No. 21 SMU

After starting ACC play on Saturday with a nail-biting, 21-14 loss to Virginia Tech, the Boston College football program will embark on its longest road trip of the year this upcoming Saturday to face the SMU Mustangs.

With the loss, the Eagles dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, are coming off a 34-24 win over Missouri State and are now 3-1 with a 1-1 league record. They beat Florida State, 27-24, to open their 2026 campaign and fell to Louisville, 41-31, in the third week of the season. Their additional win came in Week 2 with a 56-10 blowout of UC Davis.

With the matchup this week, the Eagles and SMU will now have played one another in four straight seasons dating back to a postseason bowl meeting at the conclusion of 2023.

Next Stop: Dallas pic.twitter.com/D5hRAZKZxo — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 28, 2026

In that game, the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., home of the Boston Red Sox, BC handed the Mustangs, ranked No. 24 at the time, a 23-14 defeat.

The 2024 and 2025 matchups have swung in favor of SMU, however, and last year’s meeting was quite a lopsided one, as the visiting Mustangs topped the Eagles 45-13 in BC’s annual Red Bandanna Game.

As it has in the past couple of years, SMU features a high-powered offense that filters chiefly through star quarterback Kevin Jennings, who has registered 1,453 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns with five interceptions so far this year.

Jennings currently ranks second in the nation in passing yards and is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns, while his completion percentage of 76.9 ranks third.

Cal transfer running back Kendrick Raphael, who finished third in the ACC in 2025 in rushing touchdowns (13) and total touchdowns (14), is dominating defenses on the ground through his first four games as a Mustang with 373 rushing yards and five rushing scores while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

With just five days to go until game day, here is a full breakdown of all the television and radio details for the contest:

TV, Radio & Series Details for Boston College Football at No. 21 SMU:

Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

TV: The CW & ESPN

Radio: KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM & SiriusXM

Weather: The current weather forecast for Saturday’s matchup in Dallas is a high of 80 degrees with a low of 67 and a 65% chance of precipitation.

Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs defeated Missouri State at home 34-24.

Last Outing, BC: The Eagles fell to Virginia Tech at home 21-14.

Last Meeting: These two teams last met on Nov. 8, 2025. SMU defeated BC 45-13.

Series History: SMU leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1986, 3-1.

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