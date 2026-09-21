Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for Boston College Football's Week Five Road Contest at SMU

The kickoff time for Boston College football’s road matchup against SMU on Oct. 3 has officially been listed for noon ET, and the game will be televised live on The CW Network.

The game will mark the Eagles’ first road trip since they opened the season at Cincinnati, in which they suffered a 34-15 loss.

The contest will be the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs and the fourth in the last four years. That streak started in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl during former BC head coach Jeff Hafley’s tenure. The Eagles handed the No. 24 Mustangs a 23-14 defeat.

Since then, SMU has not lost to BC, claiming a 38-28 home victory in 2024 and a 45-13 road triumph in last season’s Red Bandanna Game in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

🚨GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



🗓️ October 3, 2026

@ SMU

🕛 12:00 pm ET

🏟️ Gerald J Ford Stadium

📺 The CW pic.twitter.com/NO9StHHstE — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 21, 2026

In all three prior meetings, the Eagles have faced quarterback Kevin Jennings, who is not just one of most well-rounded signal callers in the ACC, but in the entire country.

Over his last two performances against BC, Jennings has passed for a combined 624 yards and six touchdowns with an interception in both games while completing 59.7 percent of his attempts. He has only been sacked once as well.

This season, however, the Eagles’ defense has a very new look to it, both schematically and from a personnel standpoint, so Jennings might see some things from BC that he has not yet seen over the course of his past exposure to the program.

In fact, the Eagles lead the conference in interceptions with six, which is one more than they registered in all of 2025, and are tied with Syracuse and Pittsburgh for third in team sacks with eight — albeit from performances against Cincinnati, an 0-3 Rutgers squad, and FCS-level Maine.

The Mustangs are currently ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll after suffering a 41-31 loss to No. 16 Louisville this past weekend. They will take on Missouri State at home this week before hosting BC, which will host Virginia Tech in its 2026 ACC opener on Saturday at noon.

Below are the full details for the ACC's Week-Five TV Networks and Game Times:

Friday, Oct. 2

Pitt at Virginia Tech – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – as previously announced

Saturday, Oct. 3

Stanford at Wake Forest – Noon ET on ACC Network

Boston College at SMU – Noon ET on The CW

Syracuse at UConn – Noon ET on CBS Sports Network – as previously announced

Virginia at Florida State – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 9/26

Louisville at NC State – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 9/26

California at UNLV – 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network – as previously announced

Games placed under a six-day hold

Miami at Clemson

Notre Dame at North Carolina

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