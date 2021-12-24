Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Stream & Listen to the Military Bowl (BC vs. ECU)

    Viewing, listening options including Vegas odds and more!
    Author:

    On Monday, the Boston College Eagles (6-6) face off against the East Carolina Pirates (7-5) in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

    Matchup: ECU vs Boston College

    Location: Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis Maryland

    Time: 2:30pm Eastern - Monday December 27

    Television: ESPN

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

    Sirius Channel 84

    XM Channel 380

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Internet Channel 970

    Series History: This is the first matchup between the two schools, but there are some connections between the programs. Former Boston College quarterback Dominique Davis transferred to ECU where he threw for 3,967 and 37 touchdowns in 2010. Steve Logan was the ECU head coach shortly before he became offensive coordinator for BC, and on the hard wood Wynston Tabbs, BC's starting guard, transferred to the Pirates this offseason. 

    Odds: Boston College (-3) per SI Sportsbook

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 56.6% chance of winning

    Follow along on Twitter! Make sure to follow us at: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

    Game Week Podcasts: We have multiple new podcasts about this game including previews and predictions for the bowl game. Listen below and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17226559_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Stream & Listen to the Military Bowl (BC vs. ECU)

    1 minute ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16880483_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Transfer Portal Scouting: Marcus Bradley

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    TravisLevy
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Podcast Predictions For Military Bowl

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    JaelenGill
    Football

    Military Bowl Preview: Breaking down BC and ECU

    Dec 23, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16829326
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Behind Enemy Lines Talking ECU

    Dec 23, 2021
    Comment
    JimPhillips
    Basketball

    ACC Changes COVID-19 Forfeiture Rule, Wake Forest Loss Off Books

    Dec 22, 2021
    Comment
    jamarrienburt
    Recruiting

    Boston College Offers Two New '22 Recruits

    Dec 22, 2021
    Comment
    ZayFlowers
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Zay is Back!

    Dec 22, 2021
    Comment
    ZayFlowers
    Football

    WR Zay Flowers To Return in 2022

    Dec 21, 2021
    Comment