How to Watch, Stream & Listen to the Military Bowl (BC vs. ECU)

On Monday, the Boston College Eagles (6-6) face off against the East Carolina Pirates (7-5) in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: ECU vs Boston College

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis Maryland

Time: 2:30pm Eastern - Monday December 27

Television: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius Channel 84

XM Channel 380

Internet Channel 970

Series History: This is the first matchup between the two schools, but there are some connections between the programs. Former Boston College quarterback Dominique Davis transferred to ECU where he threw for 3,967 and 37 touchdowns in 2010. Steve Logan was the ECU head coach shortly before he became offensive coordinator for BC, and on the hard wood Wynston Tabbs, BC's starting guard, transferred to the Pirates this offseason.

Odds: Boston College (-3) per SI Sportsbook

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 56.6% chance of winning

Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022? Jahmin Muse - Safety Transferred to Buffalo Deon Jones - Safety Transferred to James Madison Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker Transferred to Eastern Michigan Kobay White - Wide Receiver Destination Unknown Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker Destination Unknown

