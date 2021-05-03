Locked on Boston College: NFL Draft Fall Out

The NFL Draft dream came true for two Eagles this weekend and we break down their destinations

This weekend Boston College saw two of their players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Tight end Hunter Long was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round, while Isaiah McDuffie was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth. We are joined by staff writer Mitchell Wolfe today to talk about the fit each player has with their new team. Wolfe gives a detailed analysis of how Long and McDuffie could be used in their first few seasons in the league.

We also give updates from around the campus from this weekend. Baseball took two of three from Miami, while softball had a five game win streak snapped this weekend by Louisville. Plus a few recruiting nuggets you'll want to hear.

All of this and more on today's show!

