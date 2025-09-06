BC Bulletin

Injury Updates: Boston College Football at Michigan State

The latest injury news on the Eagles and Spartans for their Week 2 matchup.

Kim Rankin

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jahmal Banks (4) fights for yards as Boston College Eagles defensive back Ashton McShane (35) tackles during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jahmal Banks (4) fights for yards as Boston College Eagles defensive back Ashton McShane (35) tackles during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston College football hits the road for the first time this year for a game against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday night. 

Earlier in the week, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien gave an injury update, stating that nearly everyone would be good to go except one defensive player. 

“Yeah, I think so,” said O’Brien on Thursday. “I think [Ashton] McShane probably won’t make the trip, just soft tissue, he’ll continue to get better. But I think other than that, other than the offseason surgery guys, we’re in good shape.” 

Quarterback Dylan Lonergan missed practice on Tuesday but was back later in the week. O’Brien stated that the absence was for an additional day of treatment and would play on Saturday. 

On the other side, Michigan State will be without safety Nikai Martinez, according to ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel. 

“Sources: Michigan State will be without starting safety Nikai Martinez against Boston College on Saturday, the second game he's missed this year with an undisclosed injury,” said Thamel via X. “He started all 12 games for MSU last year and led the team in defensive snaps.”

Thamel added that the Spartans should be getting back kicker Martin Connington for the contest. 

“MSU will likely get one of its injured kickers back, as redshirt freshman Martin Connington is expected to return after missing the opener,” said Thamel via X. “He may be limited. MSU used kicker Blake Sislo in the opener, a Division II transfer who didn't play football at all in 2024.” 

Below is the latest injury news which will be updated throughout the game.  

Pre-Game Injury Updates

Boston College: 

DB Ashton McShane- Out

WR Johnathan Montague Jr. (ACL)- Out For Season

Michigan State: 

S Nikai Martinez- Out

K Martin Connington- Available

DB Caleb Gash- Out

DB Andrew Brinson IV- Out

K Tarik Ahmetbasic- Out

LS Kaden Schickel- Out

DL Jalen Satchell- Out 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football