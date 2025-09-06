Injury Updates: Boston College Football at Michigan State
Boston College football hits the road for the first time this year for a game against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday night.
Earlier in the week, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien gave an injury update, stating that nearly everyone would be good to go except one defensive player.
“Yeah, I think so,” said O’Brien on Thursday. “I think [Ashton] McShane probably won’t make the trip, just soft tissue, he’ll continue to get better. But I think other than that, other than the offseason surgery guys, we’re in good shape.”
Quarterback Dylan Lonergan missed practice on Tuesday but was back later in the week. O’Brien stated that the absence was for an additional day of treatment and would play on Saturday.
On the other side, Michigan State will be without safety Nikai Martinez, according to ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: Michigan State will be without starting safety Nikai Martinez against Boston College on Saturday, the second game he's missed this year with an undisclosed injury,” said Thamel via X. “He started all 12 games for MSU last year and led the team in defensive snaps.”
Thamel added that the Spartans should be getting back kicker Martin Connington for the contest.
“MSU will likely get one of its injured kickers back, as redshirt freshman Martin Connington is expected to return after missing the opener,” said Thamel via X. “He may be limited. MSU used kicker Blake Sislo in the opener, a Division II transfer who didn't play football at all in 2024.”
Below is the latest injury news which will be updated throughout the game.
Pre-Game Injury Updates
Boston College:
DB Ashton McShane- Out
WR Johnathan Montague Jr. (ACL)- Out For Season
Michigan State:
S Nikai Martinez- Out
K Martin Connington- Available
DB Caleb Gash- Out
DB Andrew Brinson IV- Out
K Tarik Ahmetbasic- Out
LS Kaden Schickel- Out
DL Jalen Satchell- Out