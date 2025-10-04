BC Bulletin

Injury Updates: Boston College Football at Pitt

The Eagles and Panthers will both be down multiple players for their matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) is tackled by Boston College Eagles linebacker Bryce Steele (2) during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Boston College football and Pitt are getting ready to kick off on Saturday afternoon. 

Both teams will be down a number of players. 

Boston College will be down 14 players, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. 

Linebackers Daveon Crouch, Bryce Steele, Jaylen Blackwell, and Palaie Faoa, wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Will Graves III, and Johnathan Montague Jr., defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive linemen Quintayvious Hutchins, Sterling Sanders, and Kwan Williams, and tight end Danny Edgehille are all listed out. 

The Eagles have no game-time decisions. 

Crouch, Steele, Faoa, Sanders, and Williams were listed as questionable on Thursday and Friday’s report and have now been downgraded to out. 

Defensive backs Max Tucker and Isaiah Farris and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire were also listed as questionable both days, but have been taken off the report for game day.

Leading up to the matchup, Boston College’s probable players were running back Jordan McDonald, offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Michael Crounse, and wide receiver Dawson Pough. All four have been taken off the report.

As for Pitt, the team has 15 players out for the contest which include running backs Desmond Reid, Synkwan Smith, Jaylin Brown, and  Derrick Davis Jr., defensive linemen Zach Crothers, Blaine Spires, Denim Cook, and Jaeden Moore, defensive back Rashan Murray, linebackers Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin, tight end Adam Howanitz, long snapper Nilay Upadhyayula, and offensive linemen Keith Gouveia and Jackson Brown. 

The Panthers also have two players listed as game-time decisions, defensive backs Javon McIntyre and Tamon Lynum.

Below is the latest injury news which will be updated throughout the game. 

In-Game Updates

1st

  • Jeff Persi walks off on his own power and heads to the medical tent.
  • Pitt starting left tackle Jeff Persi is down on the field after the Panthers scored a touchdown on their first drive of the day.

Pre-Game Updates

Boston College Players Out:

LB #1 Daveon Crouch

WR #1 Jaedn Skeete

LB #5 Bryce Steele

WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell

DB #10 Syair Torrence

DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins

DB #19 Marcelous Townsend

DB #24 Amari Jackson

WR #38 Will Graves III

LB #44 Palaie Faoa

DL #51 Sterling Sanders

DL #55 Kwan Williams

TE #86 Danny Edgehille

Pitt Players Out:

RB #0 Desmond Reid

DL #5 Zach Crothers

DL #10 Blaine Spires

DB #18 Rashan Murray

LB #19 Jayden Bonsu

RB #20 Synkwan Smith

RB #27 Jaylin Brown

LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin

RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.

TE #44 Adam Howanitz

LS #47 Nilay Upadhyayula

DL #50 Denim Cook

DL #56 Jaeden Moore

OL #66 Keith Gouveia

OL #77 Jackson Brown

Pitt Players Game-Time Decisions:

DB #7 Javon McIntyre

DB #8 Tamon Lynum

