Injury Updates: Boston College Football at Pitt
Boston College football and Pitt are getting ready to kick off on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams will be down a number of players.
Boston College will be down 14 players, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebackers Daveon Crouch, Bryce Steele, Jaylen Blackwell, and Palaie Faoa, wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Will Graves III, and Johnathan Montague Jr., defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive linemen Quintayvious Hutchins, Sterling Sanders, and Kwan Williams, and tight end Danny Edgehille are all listed out.
The Eagles have no game-time decisions.
Crouch, Steele, Faoa, Sanders, and Williams were listed as questionable on Thursday and Friday’s report and have now been downgraded to out.
Defensive backs Max Tucker and Isaiah Farris and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire were also listed as questionable both days, but have been taken off the report for game day.
Leading up to the matchup, Boston College’s probable players were running back Jordan McDonald, offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Michael Crounse, and wide receiver Dawson Pough. All four have been taken off the report.
As for Pitt, the team has 15 players out for the contest which include running backs Desmond Reid, Synkwan Smith, Jaylin Brown, and Derrick Davis Jr., defensive linemen Zach Crothers, Blaine Spires, Denim Cook, and Jaeden Moore, defensive back Rashan Murray, linebackers Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin, tight end Adam Howanitz, long snapper Nilay Upadhyayula, and offensive linemen Keith Gouveia and Jackson Brown.
The Panthers also have two players listed as game-time decisions, defensive backs Javon McIntyre and Tamon Lynum.
Below is the latest injury news which will be updated throughout the game.
To check out the in-game updates from the matchup, check out the Boston College and Pitt live blog here- Live Blog: Boston College Football at Pittsburgh
In-Game Updates
1st
- Jeff Persi walks off on his own power and heads to the medical tent.
- Pitt starting left tackle Jeff Persi is down on the field after the Panthers scored a touchdown on their first drive of the day.
Pre-Game Updates
Boston College Players Out:
LB #1 Daveon Crouch
WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
LB #5 Bryce Steele
WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
DB #10 Syair Torrence
DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins
DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
DB #24 Amari Jackson
WR #38 Will Graves III
LB #44 Palaie Faoa
DL #51 Sterling Sanders
DL #55 Kwan Williams
TE #86 Danny Edgehille
Pitt Players Out:
RB #0 Desmond Reid
DL #5 Zach Crothers
DL #10 Blaine Spires
DB #18 Rashan Murray
LB #19 Jayden Bonsu
RB #20 Synkwan Smith
RB #27 Jaylin Brown
LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin
RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.
TE #44 Adam Howanitz
LS #47 Nilay Upadhyayula
DL #50 Denim Cook
DL #56 Jaeden Moore
OL #66 Keith Gouveia
OL #77 Jackson Brown
Pitt Players Game-Time Decisions:
DB #7 Javon McIntyre
DB #8 Tamon Lynum