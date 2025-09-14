Injury Updates: Boston College Football at Stanford
The Boston College Eagles (1-1) football team is getting ready to kick off against the Stanford Cardinal (0-2) and will be missing a couple of key pieces.
Most notably, the Eagles will be down cornerback Amari Jackson and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, who both suffered injuries in Boston College’s 42-40 double overtime loss at Michigan State last weekend.
ESPN’s college football senior writer Pete Thamel broke the news about the pair missing the game on Thursday afternoon and the ACC’s Initial Availability report confirmed it.
“Sources: Boston College with be without two defensive starters at Stanford — CB Amari Jackson and DT Owen Stoudmire,” said Thamel via X. “Jackson, a senior, has started all four years at corner for BC. Stoudmire started against Michigan State after missing the opener with injury.”
Other players that will be out on Saturday night for Boston College include wide receivers Johnathan Montague Jr., Michael Landolfi, and Will Graves III, linebackers Jaylen Blackwell and Palaie Faoa, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Njita Sinkala, Marcus Upton, and Ashton McShane, offensive lineman Souleye Diawara, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
Linebackers Bryce Steele, Vaughn Pemberton, and Owen McGowan, defensive linemen Quintayvious Hutchins, Chris Marable Jr., and E'Lla Boykin were all listed as probable and will be available for the contest.
As for Stanford, the team will be without linebackers Jahsiah Galvan, Tevarua Tafiti, and Tre Williams, wide receivers Jordan Onovughe, David Pantelis, Jason Thompson, and JonAnthony Hall, cornerbacks Jordan Washington, Aaron Morris, and Javion Randall, defensive lineman R.J. Gaskins, offensive linemen Nathan Mejia, Simione Pale, and Jack Leyrer, defensive tackle Kole Briehler, tight ends Reiman Zebert and Zach Giuliano, and defensive end Zach Buckey.
The Cardinal had wide receiver Owen van Loben Sels listed as questionable and tight end Griffin Waiss as probable and both look to be available after not being listed on the game day availability report.
Below is the latest injury news which will be updated throughout the game.
Pre-Game Updates
Boston College Players Listed As Out:
WR Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB Jaylen Blackwell
DB Syair Torrence
DB Njita Sinkala
DB Marcus Upton
DB Amari Jackson
WR Michael Landolfi
DB Ashton McShane
WR Will Graves III
LB Palaie Faoa
OL Souleye Diawara
TE Danny Edgehille
DT Owen Stoudmire
Stanford Players Listed As Out:
LB Jahsiah Galvan
WR Jordan Onovughe
CB Jordan Washington
LB Tevarua Tafiti
WR David Pantelis
CB Aaron Morris
CB Javion Randall
LB Tre Williams
WR Jason Thompson
DL R.J. Gaskins
OL Nathan Mejia
OL Simione Pale
DT Kole Briehler
OL Jack Leyrer
WR JonAnthony Hall
TE Reiman Zebert
TE Zach Giuliano
DE Zach Buckey