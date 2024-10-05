Injury Updates: Boston College Football at Virginia
The Boston College Eagles football team (4-1, 1-0 ACC) starts its conference slate with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Throughout the first half of the season, both teams have been struggling with injures, however each team has mostly good news heading into the matchup.
For the Cavaliers, they will be getting three key offensive linemen back for the contest in McKale Boley, Ty Furnish, and Charlie Patterson as well as wide receiver JR Wilson, who will be making his season debut after suffering a knee injury.
Wide receiver Trell Harris is day-to-day with a knee injury but head coach Tony Elliott was hopeful he could be ready to go by game time.
As for the Eagles, quarterback Thomas Castellanos will start after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.
Below is an injury report for both programs.
[This story will be updated leading up and throughout the game with the latest injury news].
Virginia
WR JR Wilson: Wilson will make he season debut on Saturday after being sidelined the entirety of the season so far with a knee injury.
TE Sage Ennis: Ennis will miss the remainder of the season for the Cavaliers after re-suffering a knee injury.
LT McKale Boley: Boley will make his season debut on Saturday after missing the Cavaliers first four games with an injury.
OL Ty Furnish: Like Boley, Furnish is making his season debut on Saturday after dealing with an injury.
OL Charlie Patterson: Patterson is returning to the Virginia lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury.
WR Trell Harris: Harris is day-to-day with a knee injury, however head coach Tony Elliott said on Monday that he should be ready to go for Saturday.
Other Cavaliers Out: DT Jason Hammond- Out For Season.
Boston College
QB Thomas Castellanos: Castellanos is expected to start after missing the Eagles Week 5 game against Western Kentucky with an undisclosed injury.
Other Eagles Out: RB Alex Broome (knee)