Injury Updates: Boston College Football at Virginia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) football team returns to the field after 12 days off with a road matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 1-1 ACC).
Both programs are heading into the matchup off their first bye week of the season.
Below is a look at the injuries for the two teams.
(This story will be updated with injury reports throughout the game).
Virginia Tech
OL Layth Ghannam
Hokies offensive lineman Layth Ghannam is working his way towards a return and was in pads at practice this week, according to head coach Brent Pry. His official status for tonight’s game has yet to be announced but is expected to miss the game.
RB PJ Prioleau
Hokies running back PJ Prioleau was injured in the team’s Oct. 5 game against Stanford and is not expected to play against Boson College. Pry stated during his bye week press conference that Prioleau would “be out significant time.”
S Jalen Stroman
Hokies safety Jalen Stroman is expected to miss the remainder of the season. “That’s a long shot that he’ll be back,” said Pry during his bye week press conference.
WR Ali Jennings
Hokies wide receiver Ali Jennings has been out since suffering an injury during Virginia Tech’s Sept. 14 game vs. Old Dominion. His status for tonight’s game has yet to be determined.
Boston College
CB Amari Jackson
Eagles cornerback Amari Jackson is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Jackson exited Boston College’s Oct. 5 game against Virginia early in the third quarter and did not return. In the first six games of the season, Jackson tallied 21 total tackles (13 solo and eight assisted), five pass breakups, and one interception.
Other Players Out: LB Jaylen Blackwell, LB Bryce Steele, RB Alex Broome