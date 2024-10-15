Report: Boston College DB Amari Jackson Out For Season
Boston College defensive back Amari Jackson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, according to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: Boston College junior cornerback Amari Jackson is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in the Virginia game on Oct. 5,” wrote Thamel via X. “He was BC’s top corner this year and led the team in pass deflections with five.”
The junior exited Boston College’s game against Virginia on Oct. 5 in the third quarter and did not return to the contest.
So far this season, Jackson has appeared in all six games for the Eagles and has tallied 21 total tackles (13 solo and eight assisted), five pass breakups, and one interception.
He has started each game in the cornerback position and leads the team in pass breakups.
“Freshman Aston McShane came in for Jackson on Saturday and is expected to absorb a lot of snaps in his absence,” wrote Thamel via X. “BC plays at Virginia Tech on Thursday night.”
Prior to entering in place of Jackson, McShane saw time in the Eagles’ games against Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky and recorded one assisted tackle.
Jackson is in his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 25 games and tallied 74 total tackles (55 solo and 19 assisted), four tackles for loss for six yards, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions.
The Eagles return to the field on Thursday night against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.