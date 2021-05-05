DT Jaleel Berry Enters Transfer Portal

Defensive tackle Jaleel Berry, a graduate student, has entered the transfer portal. First reported by 247sports.com, the news was later confirmed by a source to BC Bulletin on Wednesday.

Originally a late 2017 commitment from Syracuse, New York, Berry committed to Steve Addazio's staff. Over his time in Chestnut Hill, the 6-2 285 pound tackled appeared in six games for the Eagles, totaling six tackles and half a tackle for loss. He did not appear in any games in 2020.

Defensive tackle was a position that is returning a lot of production from 2020. Chibueze Onwuka, TJ Rayam and Cam Horsley all played roles on last year's team. The Eagles also brought in Khris Banks, to go with returning injured tackle Izaiah Henderson, and true freshmen Nigel Tate and Owen Stoudamire. Playing time would most likely have been a long shot for Berry.

Like most teams in the NCAA, Boston College has been lost multiple players to the transfer portal this offseason. Defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon (NC A&T), defensive lineman Bryce Morais, defensive tackle Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado St), linebacker Korey Smith, offensive lineman Nate Emer, running back David Bailey, quarterback Sam Johnson, and wide receiver Justin Bellido (Notre Dame College), and Matt Valecce (Colorado State) all have entered the portal.

