Rosters Revealed For 2021 Jay McGillis Spring Game

Boston College announced the two rosters for Saturday's spring game at Alumni Stadium.
On Saturday, Boston College will hold their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game, at Alumni Stadium at 11am. The game is not open to the public, with only parents allowed in attendance. The game however will be showed on the ACC Network.

For this game, head coach Jeff Hafley explained that they will be using a standard scoring system for at least the first half. He didn't specify how they would change in the second half, but he did say that it could change depending on how the team felt. 

Today, Boston College released the rosters for the game. Dennis Grosel and Phil Jurkovec are the "coaches" for the game, and captains for their rosters. The rosters look pretty standard. Jurkovec has most of the first team offense and the second team defense. While Grosel has the second team offense and the first team defense. 

You can check out the rosters below:

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage of Saturday's spring game

Rosters Revealed For 2021 Jay McGillis Spring Game

