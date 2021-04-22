Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Thursday Press Conference

On Thursday, head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media ahead of the Jay McGillis game. Here are some of the takeaways:

1. He's Excited For The Players And Their Families. While Boston College fans are not going to be allowed at the game, parents will be, and that was a good feeling for the head coach. "Some of the guys on the team, just look at the freshmen, their parents have never seen them live and have never been in our stadium watching them play. For the older players, their parents haven't seen them play in the stadium live for over a year." This will be the first time Hafley's team has played at Alumni Stadium for anyone other than cardboard cutouts.

2. Joey Luchetti is a Name To Watch. In yesterday's article "Five Players to Watch on Offense" we spoke about the tight end who missed all last year due to an injury. Jeff Hafley elaborated on what the junior could bring to the Eagles. "Joey is a big, strong guy that can do a lot of things for us, especially in the run game. That's going to help us out a lot. He's a tough guy, he's a leader, he's a guy who I love his makeup. I love everything that kid is about." He also mentioned the tight end room is a bit banged up right now, but they still have Spencer Witter and Charlie Gordinier.

3. Jurkovec is Developing...But Don't Expect Much on Saturday. Hafley praised the development of his quarterback,"he's made some big-time throws. He's seeing things better, he's got more command of the huddle." But Saturday's spring game won't be an exhibition on Jurkovec's skills. It's not a "live game" meaning he can't be hit, and most of his reads will be pretty vanilla according to the coach. So don't expect any Jurkovec magic where he whirls out of sacks, and makes incredible throws.

4. Wide receiver Ezekiel Tieide Is Impressing Hafley. A name not familiar to many BC fans, Tieide is a 6-2 wide receiver redshirt junior from Quebec. "He is fast. He's a big, strong guy who can stretch the field and he's done that. That kind of gives us a different weapon out there. I'm excited to see how much more progress he can make." With so many wide receivers on the roster that could see the field this fall, Tiede is a name worth watching as someone who could work his way on to the field.

5. Jack Conley Fighting For Snaps. A big tackle out of New Canaan, Connecticut, Conley was a name many heard about last year. "He's gotten better. He's stronger. I think coach Applebaum has done a great job with him," said Hafley. "He's a better football player and he's going to compete for a job and push people in training camp and I mean that. He's going to be a really good player. It wouldn't surprise me if he plays this year."

