Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Friday Press Conference

On Friday, Jeff Hafley held a weekly press conference with the media on Zoom. The team is two weeks away from the Jay McGillis Spring Game, and Hafley spoke about the current state of the program. Here are five takeaways from his comments.

1. Transfers are all about relationships. Hafley spoke about transfers and what he is looking for when he has to decide to reach out to them. He talked about having a prior relationship with the recruit is important, because the key has to do with fitting into the locker room. For transfer safety Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, it was special teams coach Matt Thurin who knew him from his recruitment at Ohio State. "If we had no prior relationship, we're going to have to do our homework. I don't want to live in that world. I want to bring in good people who I know and trust and have spent time evaluating."

2. Running Game Is Coming Along. One of the weakest parts of Boston College's game last year was arguably their running game, that regressed with the change of system. David Bailey has entered the transfer portal, and Hafley has looked to completely install the run game to give the offense more balance. "I believe if you run the ball really well, you can throw the ball even better. We need to be able to do that," Hafley said.

3. Defense needs to be faster. This has been a theme that Hafley has consistently preached since the start of the offseason. It helped guide his recruiting philosophy and clearly is what he talks about at practice. "Speed is indispensable. College quarterbacks can run. We need to get faster and we need to play faster. You saw it last year, a quarterback just wants to tuck the ball and run, scheme is kind of one thing. You have to be able to run and you have to be able to catch that guy. We have to play faster and we have to get faster."

4. All About Improvement. Hafley talked about where the team is at in terms of the spring. The team has been working a lot of situational scenarios at practice, and working on improving over what where they were last year. This is a huge change from last year where, because of COVID-19, they never got to that point. "The stuff we did last year and did well, we're going to do it and we're going to get really good at it. We're going to get better at it. There are certain things we want to major in and work every single day and then we want to figure out what we can do to complement what we already have in."

5. Vaccinations Haven't Been Discussed. The team has been continuing to follow the protocols that the team used last year, but other than a few conversations it hasn't been discussed. ""We're hopeful it will come around soon. We have not had conversations. There might be conversations with a player or two here and there, we talk about it, but as far as the team goes and me discussing it with the team, we have not just yet.

