Boston College Football Linked To Two Transfers

Boston College football has been in contact with at least two transfers in the portal. Missouri State cornerback Jeremy Webb and Jacksonville State cornerback Jacquez Payton have been both been in communication with the Eagles.

Jeremy Webb is a 6-4 defensive back from Lincolnshire, Illinois who has bounced around various programs during his collegiate career. His career began when he signed with Virginia Tech in 2018, after some time at Asa College in New York (JUCO). After a series of injuries ended his time in Blacksburg, he transferred again, this time to Missouri State where he has been since. There has been a lot of interest in Webb, but Boston College is right in the thick of things at this pint.

The other transfer candidate is Jacquez Payton a 6-1 cornerback from Georgiana, Alabama. He has been with Jacksonville State since 2016. Teammates with now Boston College tight end Trae Barry, Payton was second team All Ohio Valley Conference in 2020 after recording 17 tackles and 2 INT. He missed all of the 2019 season due to a back injury.

Boston College has landed a handful of transfers this offseason. Jaiden Lars Woodbey (FSU) a defensive back/linebacker, Isaiah Graham Mobley (Temple), Khris Banks (Temple) a defensive lineman, Alec Sinkfield (WVU) a running back, Trae Barry (Jacksonville State) and Gunner Daniels (Wagner) a long snapper, have all transferred to Boston College.

