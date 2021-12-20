On Monday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley met with the press and gave injury updates on two of BC's key defenders.

According to the head coach, defensive end Shitta Sillah will miss the bowl game after having surgery on his upper body, while defensive back Josh DeBerry has returned to practice after an ankle injury. On DeBerry, Hafley said he is "progressing very well." Both players missed the final two games of the season.

DeBerry, a junior from Gross Pointe Park, Michigan was the starting nickelback for ten games this season before the injury. Arguably BC's most valuable defensive back, he had eight tackles for loss, a sack, and a pair of interceptions. He was replaced after his injury by true freshman CJ Burton Jr.

Sillah, also a junior, from Somerset, New Jersey played in ten games as well this season. He finished the year with 31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and a sack against Colgate in the season opener. He was a rotational defensive end with senior Brandon Barlow. Head coach Jeff Hafley referred to him as one of their most valuable defenders.

