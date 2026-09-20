Miscues Plague Boston College in Struggle Win Against Maine

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football got out of Alumni Stadium with a 22-16 victory over Maine on Saturday, but the contest was far from easy.

After jumping out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, the Eagles lost momentum down the stretch and were outscored by the Black Bears 16-6 the rest of the way.

The biggest problem that plagued the team in the struggle win was miscues.

The first major problem was going 0-for-2 on fourth downs.

The first turnover on downs was on the team’s first possession of the game. Boston College got the ball after Maine fumbled the opening kickoff and had excellent field positioning at Maine’s 24-yard line. BC made it to the MAI15 and had 4th-and-1 looming.

Instead of attempting a field goal, the Eagles went for it and running back Evan Dickens was stood up for no gain and the Black Bears got the ball back with no damage done.

The second time was a similar situation. Boston College got the ball in Maine territory after defensive back KP Price picked off Black Bears quarterback Eddie Buehler. The team started on Maine’s 33-yard line and drove down to the MAI5 where it was 4th-and-1. BC running back Nolan Ray had a carry with no gain to turn the ball over on downs yet again.

The second was Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie’s two interceptions.

McKenzie’s first interception was in the second quarter on 3rd-and-10 at the BC49. The redshirt junior lobbed the ball and it was intercepted by Maine defensive back Jamaree Gibson at Maine’s 28-yard line. Gibson returned it into BC territory and the Black Bears put three points on the board with a 27-yard field goal, the team’s first points of the game.

His second interception was in the third quarter deep in Maine territory. Boston College drove down to the MAI13 and McKenzie was picked off by Black Bears linebacker Sam Oppenheimer. Although Maine did not capitalize and threw a pick after getting the ball, the interception prevented Boston College from getting crucial points.

The fourth down misses and one of McKenzie’s two picks aided in Boston College going 2-for-5 in the red zone which was the team’s biggest problem.

The only two chances that resulted in points for Boston College were both field goals by Luca Lombardo, both 26-yarders in the second and third.

The Eagles may have picked up the victory and improved to 2-1 on the year, but cleaning up offensively will be vital as they open ACC play next weekend against Virginia Tech.

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