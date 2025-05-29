BC Bulletin

Kickoff Times, Networks Announced For Boston College Football's First Three Games

The ACC announced kickoff times and the TV schedule for the first few weeks of the season on Thursday.

Kim Rankin

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The 2025 college football season is quickly approaching and teams, conferences, and fans are getting ready for the start of the new campaign. 

On Thursday, the ACC announced the kickoff times and TV schedule for the first three weeks of the season. 

Boston College’s season opener on Aug. 30 versus Fordham will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX. The game is also the Eagles’ home opener as it will take place at Alumni Stadium. 

The opener is the only day game for Boston College in the first weeks of the season. The team’s Week 2 matchup at Michigan State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC and the Week 3 game at Stanford will be a late night kick at 10:30 p.m. on ACC Network. 

The rest of the kickoff times and networks will be announced throughout the season, about two weeks prior to each matchup. 

In total, the Eagles will play 12 games with two bye weeks this year. Seven of those will be home games and five will be on the road. 

Boston College’s bye weeks this season fall on Sept. 20 and Nov. 22. The team’s home slate will feature Fordham, Cal, Clemson, UConn, Notre Dame, SMU, and Georgia Tech. The away games include at Michigan State, Stanford, Pitt, Louisville, and Syracuse. 

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham

Sept. 6: at Michigan State

Sept. 13: at Stanford

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal

Oct. 4: at Pitt

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson

Oct. 18: vs. UConn

Oct. 25: at Louisville

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

