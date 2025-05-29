Kickoff Times, Networks Announced For Boston College Football's First Three Games
The 2025 college football season is quickly approaching and teams, conferences, and fans are getting ready for the start of the new campaign.
On Thursday, the ACC announced the kickoff times and TV schedule for the first three weeks of the season.
Boston College’s season opener on Aug. 30 versus Fordham will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX. The game is also the Eagles’ home opener as it will take place at Alumni Stadium.
The opener is the only day game for Boston College in the first weeks of the season. The team’s Week 2 matchup at Michigan State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC and the Week 3 game at Stanford will be a late night kick at 10:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
The rest of the kickoff times and networks will be announced throughout the season, about two weeks prior to each matchup.
In total, the Eagles will play 12 games with two bye weeks this year. Seven of those will be home games and five will be on the road.
Boston College’s bye weeks this season fall on Sept. 20 and Nov. 22. The team’s home slate will feature Fordham, Cal, Clemson, UConn, Notre Dame, SMU, and Georgia Tech. The away games include at Michigan State, Stanford, Pitt, Louisville, and Syracuse.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham
Sept. 6: at Michigan State
Sept. 13: at Stanford
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse