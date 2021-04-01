Kobay White's Return Adds Another Weapon To Already Impressive WR Group

Last season, Boston College installed a new passing offense, one that would finally put Steve Addazio's ground and pound in the rear view mirror. However, there was one key component missing, as senior wide receiver Kobay White went down with a knee injury during summer camp. "I kind of jumped up for a ball and I'd kind of landed on it wrong," he explained. That injury cost White the season, as he eventually had surgery that cost him the year.

But fortunately, White gets another crack at his senior year. Joining up with Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis, Jaelen Gill and Jehlani Galloway, the veteran believes that this season could be special for the Eagles. "And we're gonna be able to really shock the country this year, not just me and Zay (Flowers), we're gonna have a room of receivers."

White was one of the shining stars under Steve Addazio's offense, one that really never consistently focused on the passing game. During the 2019 season, White led the team with 28 receptions for 509 yards, and a pair of touchdowns. He showed a great knack for going up and grabbing passes, and strong hands in the red zone. Now in 2021, with Phil Jurkovec returning to run the offense, White will get a chance to possibly play an even bigger role. "It's gonna, it's gonna bring out the best in everybody," the wide receiver said on return.

For the first time since 2018, White will be in the same offense as his friend CJ Lewis. The two are close, and both have suffered injuries that hampered their seasons, Lewis (toe) in 2019, and White (knee) in 2020. Lewis, a converted quarterback, had a breakout year, with career highs in catches (28) yards (460) and touchdowns (5). White watched his fellow receiver have a monster 2020 season. "Seeing CJ (Lewis) have this year was probably probably one of the best feelings," White explained.

Even with tight end Hunter Long no longer in the offense, White's addition could make Boston College's offense one of the most dynamic in the ACC. An offense that put up 3,126 yards through the air, and with the addition of exciting freshmen like Xavier Coleman, Lewis Bond and Dante Reynolds become even more versatile. But it could be White's return that has the biggest impact on the offense in 2021.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro