BC Bulletin

Latest NFL Mock Drafts Have Two Boston College Players Selected in First Three Rounds

Where do some of the major outlets predict Eagles alums being drafted to?

Kim Rankin

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) and SMU Mustangs offensive lineman Savion Byrd (54) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) and SMU Mustangs offensive lineman Savion Byrd (54) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is inching closer and outlets are continuing to release their updated mock drafts for this year.

Boston College has multiple players that have declared for the draft and at least four of them are expected to be selected in defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall, and defensive tackle Cam Horsley, who all participated in the 2025 NFL Combine in February. 

ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr., and Field Yates released their latest mock draft on Tuesday for the first three rounds which featured two Boston College alums getting selected. 

Yates predicted that Eagles standout defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku will be taken by the Washington Commanders with the No. 33 overall pick (first of the second round) after trading with the Cleveland Browns. 

He also projected offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo to come off the board in the second round as the No. 57 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, a pick via the Los Angeles Rams. 

ESPN was not the only outlet to release its latest mock this week.

Bleacher Report also released its latest version of the mock draft. In that one, Ezeiruaku is projected to be taken as the No. 56 overall pick (late second round) by the Buffalo Bills, a selection via the Minnesota Vikings. 

The outlet also has Trapilo going to the New England Patriots as the No. 77 overall pick (early-to-mid third round) with a pick via the Atlanta Falcons. 

Next Gen Stats Research & Analytics staffer Mike Band shared his latest mock on Monday through NFL.com of the first round alone. In that, he has Ezeiruaku being taken as the No. 27 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 24 and will conclude on Saturday, April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Football