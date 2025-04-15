Latest NFL Mock Drafts Have Two Boston College Players Selected in First Three Rounds
The 2025 NFL Draft is inching closer and outlets are continuing to release their updated mock drafts for this year.
Boston College has multiple players that have declared for the draft and at least four of them are expected to be selected in defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall, and defensive tackle Cam Horsley, who all participated in the 2025 NFL Combine in February.
ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr., and Field Yates released their latest mock draft on Tuesday for the first three rounds which featured two Boston College alums getting selected.
Yates predicted that Eagles standout defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku will be taken by the Washington Commanders with the No. 33 overall pick (first of the second round) after trading with the Cleveland Browns.
He also projected offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo to come off the board in the second round as the No. 57 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, a pick via the Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN was not the only outlet to release its latest mock this week.
Bleacher Report also released its latest version of the mock draft. In that one, Ezeiruaku is projected to be taken as the No. 56 overall pick (late second round) by the Buffalo Bills, a selection via the Minnesota Vikings.
The outlet also has Trapilo going to the New England Patriots as the No. 77 overall pick (early-to-mid third round) with a pick via the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Gen Stats Research & Analytics staffer Mike Band shared his latest mock on Monday through NFL.com of the first round alone. In that, he has Ezeiruaku being taken as the No. 27 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.
The NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 24 and will conclude on Saturday, April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.