Live Updates: Boston College Football at No. 10 Florida State
Tallahassee, Fla.— After many months of anticipation, the Boston College Eagles football team opens up its season on Monday night against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Eagles, who will be led by first-year head coach Bill O’Brien, are looking to make a statement in the beginning of this new era, while the Seminoles are looking to bounce back from their Week 0 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.
Both teams enter the matchup in different situations. Although Boston College has a new head coach and a nearly new staff, the team retained a majority of its players including 15 starters. On the other hand, Florida State has fifth-year head coach Mike Norvell leading the way, but lost a majority of its players from last year.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame:
- 6:52 p.m. ET | Logan Taylor has officially been confirmed out. Boston College will also be without DB Cameron Martinez.
- 6:40 p.m. ET | Boston College LG Logan Taylor is not dressed out for warmups and is expected to miss tonight's game. LT Jude Bowry is dressed out and participating in warmups.
- 6:26 p.m. ET | The Eagles are taking the field to warm up. Kicker Luca Lombardo has been practicing kicks from as far as the 40-yard line.
- Boston College is wearing white jerseys with gold pants and helmets.
- Florida State will be without LB Omar Graham, LB Shawn Murpht, RT Jeremiah Byers and WR Hykeem Williams, according to Rivals' Patrick Burnham.
- Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch Boston College at Florida State:
Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
When: Monday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Kris Budden will be on the call.
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM.
Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles lost their season opener on Aug. 24 to Georgia Tech 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland. The Yellow Jackets made a 44-yard field goal as time expired.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the SMU Mustangs 23-14 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28, 2023.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was a regular-season matchup on Sept. 16, 2023. The Seminoles beat the Eagles 31-29 in the annual Red Bandanna Game.