Live Updates: Boston College Football vs. Michigan State (Red Bandanna Game)
The Boston College Eagles (2-1, 1-0 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column with a Week 4 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 1-0 B1G) at Alumni Stadium on Saturday night.
The Eagles are coming off a 27-21 loss to the No. 7 Missouri Tigers while the Spartans are coming off a 40-0 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
Like Boston College, Michigan State has gotten off to an impressive start to the season. The team has secured wins over Florida Atlantic, conference opponent Maryland, and Prairie View under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith, who joined the Spartan program from Oregon State on Nov. 25, 2023, nearly two months after former coach Mel Tucker was fired.
As for the polls, both teams are on the outside looking in. In the Week 4 Coaches Poll, both teams received six total votes and in the AP Poll, the Eagles fell out of the rankings but received 47 total votes while Michigan State received none.
Injury updates for both programs can be found here.
The game will be Boston College’s 11th annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of Boston College alumnus and former men’s lacrosse player Welles Crowther (‘99), who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.
He led a rescue operation inside the South Tower and is credited with saving at least a dozen lives. He was wearing a red bandanna which was a key piece to survivors identifying him.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame:
- 6:45 p.m. ET | Everything is still expected to start on time.
- Although there is rain in the area, kickoff is still set to be on time at 8 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 B1G) and Boston College Eagles (2-1, 1-0 ACC)
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Michigan State: The Spartans defeated the Prairie View Panthers 40-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Missouri Tigers 27-21 on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Mo.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Boston College won the contest 24-21.