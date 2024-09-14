Live Updates: No. 24 Boston College Football at No. 6 Missouri
The No. 24 Boston College Eagles 2-0, 1-0 ACC) football team is set to face its toughest challenge of the season thus far as the team is set to play a Top 25 showdown against the No. 6 Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in Columbia, Mo.
Both programs enter the matchup undefeated, the Eagles beating the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 28-13 on Labor Day Night and Duquesne 56-0 in their home opener on Sept. 7, while the Tigers have recorded dominant wins over Murray State and Buffalo through their first two games of the season.
Over the past few years, Missouri has quietly become a threat out of the Southeastern Conference and has been a force in the last two years. In 2023, the team tallied an 11-2 record, its best since 2014. The Tigers have yet to allow an opponent point in 2024. Currently, Missouri ranks No. 1 in total defense, No. 16 in scoring offense, and No. 30 in total offense. Quarterback Brady Cook is ranked No. 20 in the nation in completion percentage.
The Eagles, though, are a tough foe and won’t go down without a fight. After an impressive 7-6 campaign in 2023 which included a Fenway Bowl win, the group has made a statement through the first two weeks of the new season. So far this year, Boston College is currently ranked No. 38 in total offense, No. 14 in total defense, and has outscored its opponents 84-13. The early success surged the program into the AP Top 25 Poll this week, the first time since 2018.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame:
- 10:52 a.m. ET | The Eagles will be wearing white jerseys with gold helmets.
- Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles (2-0, 1-0 ACC) and Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:45 p.m. ET
Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Missouri: The Tigers defeated the Buffalo Bulls 38-0 on Saturday night at home.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles shut out the Duquesne Dukes 56-0 in their home opener on Saturday evening.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these programs came in a regular-season contest on Sept. 25, 2021 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Eagles defeated the Tigers 41-34. This will be the second meeting all-time between the two.