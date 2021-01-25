Locked on Boston College: ACC Needs To Do Away With Divisions

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that gives you all the news and information that you need. It's a 20-30 minute episode released everyday and is available where ever you get your podcasts. Make it part of your daily routine!

On today's episode we talk about the news of the weekend. Basketball is still in a COVID-19 lockdown that doesn't seem to have an end. While hockey battled back after an overtime loss to defeat UConn this weekend. But will it be enough to keep Boston College in the number one spot? We discuss.

In our second segment we look at the early enrollees that have joined Boston College. There are 12 of them, a drastic increase from previous years. We look at why this has happened, and why Boston College was in a unique position to do it.

Finally, the ACC is scheduled to drop their 2021 football schedule this week. And all signs point to the return of divisions. We talk about how this is a big missed opportunity for the conference to move on from the old system, and what the schedule might look like for the Eagles next year.

