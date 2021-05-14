Locked on Boston College: Previewing & Reviewing the Defensive Ends

On today's Locked on Boston College we look at the defensive ends, a position that has plenty of room for improvement next season. Marcus Valdez, Brandon Barlow and Shittah Sillah are back, but Max Roberts has graduated. For a group that lacked explosive plays in 2020, can they take that next step. And can a pair of true freshman play a role in the defense moving forward?

Also we look at Owen McGowan's big news, a fun wedding story (yes, seriously it is related to Boston College) and much more!

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

TJ Bickerstaff Transfers To Boston College

Rich Kelly Transfers to UMass

Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com