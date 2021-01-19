Locked on Boston College: Jeff Hafley is NOT Going to Tennessee

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that talks about all the big news of the day. On today's episode we jump into a new coaching search, Tennessee. At least one site put Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as a possible candidate. We talk about why this is never going to happen, and that at this point Boston College is a better job than the Vols.

Also the NFL playoffs hit the home stretch this weekend, and there are three Eagles that are still in the hunt for a Super Bowl ring. We look at the trio (two of which are still active), and determine which player has the best chance at winning a ring, and if we actually believe it will happen.

Finally, Boston College hockey is ranked #1 in the country for the first time since 2015. We look at the hot start for the Eagles, and what has led them to being one of the best teams in the country. If you like your hockey talk this is an episode you won't want to miss.

