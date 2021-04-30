FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Locked on Boston College: Listener Mailbag

Answering your questions on today's show
Author:
Publish date:

On our Friday show of Locked on Boston College we open up the listener mailbag and answer the questions you have for us. We look at the potential basketball practice facility and ponder how important that will be for recruiting in the future. Also, what is Jeff Hafley's ceiling, and what would be a step in the right direction for next year's team. 

We also got some fun hypothetical questions to answer. How would I realign the ACC if I had my druthers. Also, and this question was great, who would win in a tug of war, the BC offense or defense?

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

adidas Deal Should Give Boston College Recruiting Boost

Boston College football signs deal with adidas

BC Linked To Arizona Decommit Shane Dezonie

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

USATSI_10711900_168388155_lowres
Football

Locked on Boston College: Listener Mailbag

USATSI_15981736_168388155_lowres
Football

How to Watch: 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_12589883_168388155_lowres
Football

2021 NFL Draft | Boston College Preview

MUPEyjgQ
Recruiting

Updated List of Recruits Set Date To Visit Boston College

maxrichardson
Football

Locked on Boston College: Max Richardson & Max Roberts Draft Profiles

USATSI_15245058
Recruiting

adidas Partnership Should Give BC Football Recruiting Boost

Photo Apr 23, 11 08 00 PM (1)
Football

Boston College Football Signs Deal With adidas

USATSI_15640616_168388155_lowres
Basketball

BC Linked To Four Star Guard Shane Dezonie

isaiahmcduffie
Football

Locked on Boston College: Isaiah McDuffie Draft Profile