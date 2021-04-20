Locked on Boston College: Spring Football Names To Watch

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we continue our dive into the Jay McGillis spring game, which will be held Saturday at Alumni Stadium. We talk about the players that we are going to want to watch. For this conversation we went outside the established stars on the team (Zay Flowers, the offensive line, Phil Jurkovec) and looked at some names that could be big in September.

Also we look at the quarterback room. On Monday, quarterback Matt Valecce announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal. We look at his career at Boston College, and what his transfer means to the quarterback room. While QB1 and QB2 seem locked in, where does the depth chart go after that?

Finally, we look at the news of the day. We talk about recruiting, and visits and a whole lot more!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro