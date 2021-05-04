Locked on Boston College: Roberts and Richardson Sign Deals

A pair of Eagles found homes in the NFL through free agent deals, we look at their chances of sticking with their squads.

On Tuesday's show we look at the news surrounding Max Richardson and Max Roberts, both of whom have found homes in the NFL on free agent deals. Richardson signed with Las Vegas, and Roberts with the Rams. We are joined by staff writer Mitchell Wolfe to look at the potential chances they both have with sticking with their team.

Also, recruiting season is about to hit another level as the dead period ends at the end of the month. How will the impact Boston College, and what is the deal with their slow role on official visits? We have our theory.

Finally, we have a bunch of news items including Luke Kuechly's career change, and a few recruiting tidbits.

Listen to today's episode below.

