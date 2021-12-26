Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Report: Military Bowl Cancelled Due To COVID-19

    The season ends on a disappointing note.
    Author:

    The Military Bowl between Boston College and ECU is reportedly off due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles program. The news was first reported by Stephen Igoe and Brett McMurphy. 

    Update: Pete Thamel is reporting 40 players were out, and that BC was down an entire position group.

    This is the third year out of four that Boston College was bowl eligible and unable or chose not to play in a game. In 2018 the Eagles game against Boise State was cancelled due to thunder, and in 2020 the program decided against attending a bowl because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The only bowl game BC has played in recently was in 2019 in the Birmingham Bowl. 

    ECU and Boston College will be the third bowl game to be cancelled due to COVID-19. The Fenway Bowl also was cancelled between SMU and UVA for the same reasons. Boston College had been in Washington DC, practicing, visiting various tourist sites, and putting together care packages for the troops.

    Because of this cancellation, Boston College will finish the year 6-6. The Eagles had received good news, with the news that Zay Flowers, Josh DeBerry and Phil Jurkovec all announced that they will return in 2022. 

