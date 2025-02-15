BC Bulletin

Multiple Boston College Football Players Make 2024 All-ACC Academic Team

The ACC released the list of student-athletes on Friday.

Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Kamari Morales (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
On Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the list of players that made the 2024 All-ACC Academic Football Team. 

In total, 15 Boston College players earned the accolade. 

Offensive linemen Kevin Cline, Jack Funke, Ryan Mickow, Ozzy Trapilo, and Drew Kendall, wide receiver Dino Tomlin, running back Treshaun Ward, tight end Kamai Morales, linebackers Joe Marinaro and Juan Zabal, defensive lineman Josiah Griffin, defensive backs Jamareeh Jones and Bugg Jones, quarterback/wide receiver Jonathan Montague, and long snapper Bryant Worrell all made the list. 

To earn the honor, a player has to have a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and collegiate career as well as had to have competed in at least 50-percent of the team’s games throughout the season. 

At least one player from all 17 ACC schools were named to the team. Duke had the most with 40. Stanford had the second-most with 38, followed by Wake Forest with 35, Clemson with 31, and Florida State with 30. 

59 players from the list also earned All-ACC honors this past season. For Boston College, that includes Trapilo and Kendall, who earned All-ACC First-Team.

Below is the list of all the Eagles that made the team from the ACC.

Boston College’s 2024 All-ACC Academic Football Team:

(** - two-time honoree*** - three-time honoree**** - four-time honoree***** - five-time honoree)

Kevin Cline, Boston College, OL, Management

Jack Funke **, Boston College, OL, Management

Josiah Griffin, Boston College, DL, Psychology

Jamareeh Jones, Boston College, DB, Engineering

Drew Kendall ***, Boston College, OL, Business Administration (Masters)

Joe Marinaro ***, Boston College, LB, Business Administration (Masters)

Jayden McGowan, Boston College, WR, Sociology

Ryan Mickow, Boston College, OL, Management

Jonathan Montague, Boston College, WR, Undeclared

Kamari Morales**, Boston College, TE, Leadership (Masters)

Dino Tomlin***, Boston College, WR, Leadership (Masters)

Ozzy Trapilo***, Boston College, OL, Finance (Masters)

Treshaun Ward, Boston College, RB, Sport Administration (Masters)

Bryant Worrell, Boston College, SP, Sport Administration (Masters)

Juan Zabal, Boston College, LB, Economics

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

