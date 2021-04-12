Former NFL Coach Gives Player Comparisons For Hunter Long

With the NFL Draft only a few weeks away, mock drafts are flooding the internet, as the media tries to predict the thinking of GMs from across the country. As these reports come out, many times player comparisons are made. These help give readers a better gauge on what kind of player their team could get.

Clearly the biggest Boston College draft prospect this year is tight end Hunter Long. Projected to be a third or fourth round draft pick, Long rode a career year in Chestnut Hill into one of the top draft prospects at his position.

BC Bulletin spoke with former NFL and college coach Jim Mora Jr. about the tight end to get a perspective from someone who has been in the draft rooms and run a team. On today's episode he talks about NFL comparisons for Long. What NFL tight ends does Long remind him of? Watch the video above to hear his answers.

