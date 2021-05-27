Locked on Boston College: O-Line Draft Prospects in '22

A look at four offensive linemen and where they could be drafted in 2022

On today's Locked on Boston College we jump ahead to next year and look at the NFL Draft. Next year there could be four BC offensive linemen that could potentially get selected in the NFL Draft. To get some insight we brought on Mitch Wolfe, to look at the offensive line and predict what round in the draft Tyler Vrabel, Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom could get drafted.

This is an episode rich in conversation about the strengths and limitations of each offensive lineman. If you want a sneak preview into next year's draft, listen to today's show.

