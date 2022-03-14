Boston College Lands Transfer TE George Takacs

Boston College has added a new tight end to the roster, as Notre Dame tight end George Takacs has transferred to the Eagles. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to break the news. The sought after tight end, and graduate student, reunites with Boston College offensive coordinator John McNulty, his position coach with the Fighting Irish.

Takacs will look to become BC's starting tight end for the upcoming season

The 6-6 Takacs is an intriguing prospect, who was used mostly as a pass blocker next to future NFL'er Michael Mayer but has "talent to be a pass catcher," according to Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown. The graduate student, who came to South Bend as a four star recruit, had three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown last season. He was a highly recruited prospect out of Naples, Florida with offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky and many others.

“He’s now in a position where he can complement the offense,” former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said before the 2021 season. “His mindset is, ‘I can contribute. I’m not going to be Mike Mayer, and that’s not who I am.’ But he’s a big, physical kid. He plays physical at the line of scrimmage. He’s a guy who’s going to help us as an in-line blocker. He’s a guy who has some talent catching the football.”

While he has been primarily a blocking TE, Takacs could become a pass catcher in BC's offense

Takacs is an intriguing addition to a tight end room that recently lost starter Trae Barry to the transfer portal. Charlie Gordinier, Joey Luchetti & Spencer Witter all should be in line for snaps this year. Luchetti is the leading pass receiver of the group with 13 catches for 157 yards in 2021, though Gordinier reportedly could have the biggest upside in the passing game. But according to Thamel, Takacs could be in line to become BC's newest pass catching tight end.

This is the second straight year that Boston College has landed a tight end in the transfer portal. Last year BC added Trae Barry from Jacksonville State.

