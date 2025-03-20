On SI Mock Draft 2.0 Has Boston College Edge Rusher Headed to Florida
Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has shot up draft boards ever since the 2024 College Football season ended, and now, with the NFL draft just around the corner, the expert team at On SI has picked another landing spot for the talented former Eagle edge rusher.
In On SI's lates Mock Draft, Ezeiruaku is predicted to be drafted 19th overall the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The Buccaneers need an inside linebacker and cornerback more than an edge rusher after bringing in Haason Reddick in free agency. Still, in this mock, a real possibility occurs—most of the top prospects at both positions are gone. As a result, they double down on edge rusher here by drafting Ezeiruaku. He’s small, but Jason Licht will be looking at some bonafide production at this position, and Ezeiruaku’s 16.5 sacks speak for themselves." —River Wells, Buccaneers On SI
The proposition made here is an interesting one, and would put Ezeiruaku in a more than favorable spot when it comes to his compensation following his days at Boston College. Additionally, Haason Reddick is coming off a season in which he recorded only one sack and 14 total tackles for the New York Jets. If Reddick can't return to his former self, Ezeiruaku could realistically see a large sample size of snaps as soon as this year.
"As a slightly undersized yet highly athletic and skilled prospect, there's no question that Ezeiruaku already has shades of Haason Reddick in his game," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI's Colin Haalboom in a recent article. "Pairing the two would not only provide the Bucs with a much-improved pass rush for next season, but an ideal environment for Ezeiruaku to learn the nuances of the position from one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers over the past five years."
Boston College fans are familiar with his presence off of the edge, and as Wells said in his breakdown of the pick, Ezeiruaku's 16.5 sacks cannot be ignored.