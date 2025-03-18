Top draft expert projects highly productive edge rusher to Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made no secret of their intentions to bolster their pass rush this offseason. Not only did the team re-sign reliable veteran OLB Anthony Nelson, but they made a big splash early in free agency when they signed former All-Pro and multiple-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick to a 1-year deal.
Despite these crucial reinforcements, it could be argued that the team's work is not yet done when it comes to assembling the firepower and depth required to generate a truly dynamic four-man pass rush.
Although some were quick to assume the addition of Reddick might preclude the team from using their first-round pick (19th overall) on an edge rusher, that's not necessarily the case.
The best draft analyst in the business, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, certainly believes that Tampa Bay is still in the market for an edge — at least based on his most recent mock draft. In Jeremiah's third mock draft of the year, he has the Buccaneers selecting Donovan Ezeiruaku, a highly productive pass rusher out of Boston College.
Here's how Jeremiah shared his rationale for the selection:
"Bucs GM Jason Licht has always valued production, and Ezeiruaku brings exactly that to the table with 16.5 sacks last season. He’s one of the most gifted pass rushers in the draft."
As a slightly undersized yet highly athletic and skilled prospect, there's no question that Ezeiruaku already has shades of Haason Reddick in his game. Pairing the two would not only provide the Bucs with a much-improved pass rush for next season, but an ideal environment for Ezeiruaku to learn the nuances of the position from one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers over the past five years.
