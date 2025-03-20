2025 On SI NFL Mock Draft 2.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Washington Commanders
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
Daniel Flick’s predictions: Mock draft 1.0 | Mock draft 2.0 | Mock draft 3.0 | Mock draft 4.0 | Mock draft 5.0 | Mock draft 6.0 | On SI Mock draft 1.0
We’re through the NFL scouting combine, and free agency isn’t over yet, save for a few big-name quarterbacks and older receivers. Pro days are also taking place, so it’s a good time to revisit the mock draft board and see where things stand regarding team needs. This is how our network of On SI publishers and reporters see the first round playing out.
Unlike last year, when we had a run on quarterbacks in the top half of the draft, this year will be heavy on the offensive and defensive lines, running backs and tight ends. Still, there are a few quarterbacks sprinkled in throughout the first round, so let’s dive in.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Titans have indicated that they’re going after a quarterback in the NFL draft. And as time moves on, Ward is separating himself from the pack. The Titans finally get their franchise signal-caller. —Noah Strackbein, Titans On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
I don’t believe the Browns are interested in taking a quarterback other than Ward with a top-two pick, so if Ward indeed goes to Tennessee, I think the Browns will grab arguably the best athlete in the draft. Cleveland sees Hunter more on the offensive side of the ball in the pros, but they’ll find a lot of different ways to get him on the field. —Brendan Gulick, Browns On SI
Social: @BrendanGulick22
3. New York Giants (3–14)
The pick: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Yes, the Giants desperately need a quarterback. However, one look at the veteran bridge quarterback options they have tried to land (Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson) would suggest that they might not be as all in on the top of the class as those outside the building might be. Although Shedeur Sanders was tempting at this spot, the Giants need their top three picks to contribute immediately, and if they can land either Rodgers or Wilson, they can wait until later in the draft to select a quarterback. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
Social: @Patricia_Traina
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Patriots could choose to go offensive tackle here, but pairing Drake Maye up with a superstar running back is probably high on Mike Vrabel’s list of potential outcomes. Jeanty is one of the hardest names to pass on in this class, and if the Patriots can pair their quarterback with the league’s next big-time runner, they certainly will. —Noah Strackbein, Patriots On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
The pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Jaguars’ selection of Graham is a classic example of the franchise’s newfound focus on intelligent long-term selections. A star in the making, Graham makes the Jaguars even stouter at the point of attack. —John Shipley, Jaguars On SI
Social: @_John_Shipley
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Ideally, the Raiders would trade out in this scenario, but Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek and Tom Brady all understand that you win in the NFL at the point of attack. The selection of Campbell makes the new-look Raiders that much better on the offensive line for a team with a newfound commitment to running the ball. —Hondo Carpenter, Raiders On SI
Social: @HondoCarpenter
7. New York Jets (5–12)
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
New York has one of the top receivers in football in Garrett Wilson, but doesn’t have much behind him. The Jets let Davante Adams walk and it seems like Allen Lazard could soon follow. McMillan had 1,319 receiving yards in 2024 in 12 games. A Wilson–McMillan pairing could be just what the Jets need for the future. —Pat McAvoy, New York Jets On SI
Social: @patmcavoy
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Carolina hasn’t had much production out of a tight end since Greg Olsen was released in 2020 and it needs weapons for emerging quarterback Bryce Young. GM Dan Morgan fixes both issues by selecting Warren. —Schuyler Callihan, Panthers On SI
Social: @Callihan_
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson is the best player available at this point in the mock. He played only six games in 2024 but had two picks and is arguably the best corner in this draft class. The Saints have a few holes to fill, but a shutdown corner would be phenomenal. —Pat McAvoy, Saints On SI
Social: @patmcavoy
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
The pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Bears complete their offensive line rebuild with Membou, a right tackle who has the athletic traits needed to shift to the left side in the pros. Membou has more natural talent than incumbent starter Braxton Jones, who’s recovering from a serious leg injury sustained in December. The Bears’ revamped offensive line with Membou at left tackle, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard, Drew Dalman at center and Darnell Wright at right tackle would suddenly rival the best offensive lines in the NFL. —Bryan Perez, Bears On SI
Social: @BryanPerezNFL
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The 49ers might feel skittish about drafting another defensive tackle high in the first round after missing on Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas, but they desperately need a plug-and-play DT after releasing both Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins this offseason. Enter Grant, one of the best run defenders in the draft. At 6'4", 331 pounds, he’s built like Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Ideally, the 49ers probably would prefer to trade down before taking Grant, but his stock could rise after his pro day on March 21. He did not run at the combine. —Grant Cohn, 49ers On SI
Social: @grantcohn
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
This pick comes down to Burden or UNC star running back Omarion Hampton. With a deep running back class and the additions of veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, wide receiver becomes a more immediate need. Burden is the perfect compliment to CeeDee Lamb and is the running mate he needs to open up the passing game for Dak Prescott. —Joshua Sanchez, Cowboys On SI
Social: @jnsanchez @CowboysSI
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Dolphins have needs everywhere and could go several ways, including the offensive line. The final choice comes down to either Barron or Georgia’s Malaki Starks because the Dolphins need a starter either at safety or cornerback and you could almost flip a coin between the two. But we’ll go with a cornerback to replace veteran Kendall Fuller (released in February) as the starter opposite Jalen Ramsey. —Alain Poupart, Dolphins On SI
Social: @PoupartNFL
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
With Warren off the board, Campbell is another layup pick that fills a big need. The common phrase around new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defense is “multiple” and that’s what Campbell provides. The Colts can have Campbell play off-ball linebacker on early downs alongside Zaire Franklin while he uses his strengths in coverage and rushing the quarterback on passing downs. —Jake Arthur, Colts On SI
Social: @JakeArthurNFL
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
The pick: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
The Falcons need players at virtually every position on defense. With Green, James Pearce Jr., Mykel Williams and Shemar Stewart still on the board (among others), they’d love to trade down. However, Green is the most ready of the available pass rushers having led the nation in sacks with 17 last year. —Scott Kennedy, Falcons On SI
Social: @ScoutKennedy
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
The pick: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Cardinals did well in free agency to address both their group of edge rushers and defensive line. The plan here? Keep adding to the trenches, and Nolen will do just that. The All-American is a certified game-wrecker for coach Jonathan Gannon and staff to mold into a key part of Arizona’s overhaul. The Cardinals should run to the podium if Nolen is available here. —Donnie Druin, Cardinals On SI
Social: @DonnieDruin
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
The pick: Jalon Walker, edge, Georgia
The Bengals’ pass rush needs a serious boost, and Walker could easily be the top player on their board at this draft stage. Walker is only 6' 1", 243, which is more petite than the type of edge rushers the Bengals usually target, but he addresses a key need and should be able to make an impact on a defense that lacks playmakers. —James Rapien, Bengals On SI
Social: @JamesRapien @BengalsTalkSI
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sam Darnold’s “three-year” contract is structured so that it’s easy for Seattle to get out after just one season. If it doesn’t work out with Darnold, they can roll with Sanders as QB1 as soon as 2026. If Darnold continues to thrive, the Seahawks can flip Sanders for another reasonably high pick. —Tim Weaver, Seahawks On SI
Social: Tim Weaver - Seahawks on SI
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
The Buccaneers need an inside linebacker and cornerback more than an edge rusher after bringing in Haason Reddick in free agency. Still, in this mock, a real possibility occurs—most of the top prospects at both positions are gone. As a result, they double down on edge rusher here by drafting Ezeiruaku. He’s small, but Jason Licht will be looking at some bonafide production at this position, and Ezeiruaku’s 16.5 sacks speak for themselves. —River Wells, Buccaneers On SI
Social: @riverhwells
20. Denver Broncos (10–7)
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Yes, the Broncos just signed tight end Evan Engram to a two-year deal, but it’s important to remember that he’s on the wrong side of 30. Meanwhile, Loveland is one of the best tight end prospects to emerge from the college ranks in years. —Chad Jensen, Broncos On SI
Social: @ChadNJensen
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
The pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
It’s time for the Steelers to give in, and even they seem to be embracing that. The team is looking to sign Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal, but that doesn’t stop the idea of a first-round quarterback. This team has run out of veteran quarterbacks to circulate. —Noah Strackbein, Steelers On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Other than a predictable reunion with Mike Williams, the Chargers didn’t make a splash at wideout in free agency despite it being a huge need. That opens the door for Golden, a high-end prospect who could boom quickly in a Justin Herbert-directed offense alongside Williams and last year’s breakout rookie, Ladd McConkey. —Chris Roling, Chargers On SI
Social: @Chris_Roling
23. Green Bay Packers (11–6)
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
One big goal for the offseason was to improve the four-man pass rush. Harmon, who led all FBS defensive tackles in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, would help address that shortcoming. Plus, starting defensive tackle TJ Slaton signed with the Bengals, so the Packers are a man down in the middle. His tools would make him a Packers-style pick. —Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Social: @BillHuberNFL
24. Minnesota Vikings (14–3)
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/G, Texas
A top-five talent sliding to 24? Yes, please. Banks not only has a chance to be an elite left tackle in the NFL, but the Vikings could slide him to left guard to 100% solidify the offensive line. Christian Darrisaw is returning from an ACL injury at left tackle, while Minnesota signed Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to play center and right guard, respectively. With Brian O’Neill a stalwart at right tackle, Banks is the missing piece for a near-perfect offensive front. —Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Social: @JoeyBrainstorm
25. Houston Texans (10–7)
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
There were a handful of frustrating moments this year for the Texans, but perhaps none more crushing than allowing C.J. Stroud to be sacked eight times in their divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a microcosm of a long second season for the former Buckeye, who was sacked 54 times. I think Houston will go draft his former teammate and try to give him substantially better offensive tackle play. —Brendan Gulick, Texans On SI
Social: @BrendanGulick22
26. Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
The pick: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State
The Rams desperately need offensive line help for Matthew Stafford and hit the jackpot here with the versatile Zabel, who can play every position on the line. He was the best offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl and is the fastest-rising OL star in the draft. —Hondo Carpenter, Rams On SI
Social: @RamsInsiderOnSI
27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
The pick: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
The Ravens have options here, but Starks feels like the next big defender they want to add to their roster. The Ravens need help defensively, and Starks can play in the box and in coverage. At the end of the first round, a name may not be more significant than Starks. —Noah Strackbein, Ravens On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
28. Detroit Lions (15–2)
The pick: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Lions have built one of the NFL’s strongest offensive lines through the draft, as Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Graham Glasgow are all players the team has drafted. Now, with age creeping up on the core pieces and Kevin Zeitler departing for the Titans, the Lions add a fresh face to the offensive interior. —John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Social: @detroitpodcast
29. Washington Commanders (10–7)
The pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
The Commanders left themselves plenty of options after free agency to take the player that fits them best. Looking at the board, Amos has the right mix of experience, aggression, physical ability and potential to fit the bill. Looking to work him in on the outside will facilitate Mike Sainristil returning to the slot while Marshon Lattimore locks up the other outside position. —David Harrison, Commanders On SI
Social: @DHarrison82
30. Buffalo Bills (13–4)
The pick: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Before his torn ACL injury in a September 2024 practice, Mel Kiper ranked Revel as the No. 2 cornerback in the ’25 draft (Revel is now ranked eighth by Kiper). The Bills fill an immediate need with Revel, who will be expected to step in as the starter opposite CB Christian Benford, plus this provides necessary investment with the likely departure of CB Rasul Douglas in free agency. —Chris Pirrone, Bills On SI
Social: @chris_pirrone
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15–2)
The pick: James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee
After witnessing what the Eagles did to them in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs celebrate Christmas early with a new toy for DC Steve Spagnuolo in Pearce, who will make Chiefs Kingdom ecstatic with his relentless athleticism and pursuit of the quarterback. —Hondo Carpenter, Chiefs On SI
Social: @KCChiefsOnSI
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
The pick: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
Eagles GM Howie Roseman loves to draft Georgia’s defensive products and likely has edge as his top need entering the draft after losing Josh Sweat to the Cardinals. Williams falls right into his lap here. The 6' 5", 260-pound Kirby Smart product has to develop some additional pass-rushing moves but he has the potential to become a staple of the Eagles’ front seven. —Scott Neville, Eagles On SI
Social: @ScottNeville46