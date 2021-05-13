Owen McGowan Named Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year

Local player who is signed to Boston College has been given a big honor

Via Gatorade press release:

In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Owen McGowan of Catholic Memorial High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year. McGowan has signed his letter to play at Boston College in the fall.

McGowan is the first Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Catholic Memorial High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes McGowan as Massachusetts’s best high school football player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in May, McGowan joins an elite group of past state football award-winners, including Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fla.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Christian McCaffrey (2012-13 & 2013-14, Valor Christian High School, Colo.).

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior linebacker, running back and emergency quarterback led the Knights to a 4-0 record during an abbreviated spring season. McGowan recorded 45 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble on defense. As a signal-caller, he passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 222 yards and another two scores. The 2019 Catholic Conference MVP and both a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic selection, he concluded his prep football career with 362 tackles and 12 touchdowns.

McGowan has volunteered locally as a peer tutor and as a lifeguard at a senior center. “Without Owen’s leadership and his athletic ability, they would not have been undefeated,” said Al Fornaro, head coach of Xaverian High. “He put the team ahead of himself, showing what a true leader is.” McGowan has maintained an A average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football on scholarship at Boston College this fall.

McGowan joins recent Gatorade Massachusetts Football Players of the Year Kalel Mullings (2019-20, Milton Academy), Mike Sainristil (2018-19, Everett High School), Sal Frelick (2017-18, Lexington High School), and Bobby Maimaron (2016-17, Duxbury High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro