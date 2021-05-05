Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec's Draft Stock

There is a lot of time between now and next year's draft be we talk about Jurkovec's draft status

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we look at Phil Jurkovec, a name that popped up on a mock draft of interest on Tuesday. Could he really be a first round draft pick in 2022? If so what would need to happen, and why could it happen? We discuss it all.

Also Boston College men's basketball landed a transfer on Tuesday, as Quenten Post from Mississippi State committed to the Eagles. The 7-0 center from the Netherlands gives the Eagles much needed length, but still is a bit of a project. After a handful of transfers and commitments we look at the roster, and what the starting lineup might look like.

Finally, we talk about the news, with baseball losing, recruiting updates and much more! Listen below!

