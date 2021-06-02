Boston College Quarterback Phil Jurkovec to Participate at Manning Passing Academy

The Eagles quarterback will join some of the biggest names in college football at the academy

Boston College junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be one of the numerous college quarterbacks serving as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy scheduled to be held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. This event will be held on July 15-18 and was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Jeff Duncan, Jurkovec will join a who's who in college football quarterbacks at an event meant to help young athletes learn the basic fundamentals of football. The event's executive director is Archie Manning with Eli and Cooper Manning both serving as Senior Associate Directors.

Duncan provided a list of participating quarterbacks that are as follows:

Jurkovec is entering his second year as the starting quarterback at Boston College, after transferring from Notre Dame after the 2019 season. Last season Jurkovec was integral in the resurgence of a BC passing game that had been dormant under Steve Addazio. In just ten games he threw for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed for 150 yards, and had three touchdowns on the ground.

You May Also Enjoy:

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Zay Flowers

'22 Boston College Recruiting Hot Board: Defense (PREMIUM)

'22 Boston College Recruiting Hot Board: Offense (PREMIUM)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles