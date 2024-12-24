Preview: Boston College Football Looks to Win Eighth Game of Season in Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team officially wraps up the first year of the Bill O’Brien era when it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) on Saturday afternoon in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Both teams have had similar 2024 campaigns.
The Cornhuskers got off to a solid start to the season, going 5-1 in their first six games with wins over UTEP, No. 23 Colorado, Northern Iowa, Purdue, and Rutgers as well as had a sole loss to No. 20 Illinois.
After that, Nebraska lost five of its final six games to No. 8 Indiana, No. 6 Ohio State, UCLA, USC, and Iowa. The team’s only win in that stretch was to Wisconsin.
On the other hand, Boston College put up an impressive 4-1 record in the first five weeks of the year with wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky. Its only loss came at the hands of No. 19 Missouri.
The Eagles had a three-game skid in the middle of the year and went winless in the month of October. Their losses include Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
They ended the season on a high note, winning three of their final four games against Syracuse, UNC, and Pitt as well as a loss to No. 10 SMU.
The strong November earned Boston College seven regular season wins for the first time since 2018 and it will look to win eight for the first time since 2009.
For Boston College, Yankee Stadium is a familiar lading spot for a bowl as it has played in the Pinstripe Bowl twice before. The Eagles lost to Iowa 27-20 in 2017 and narrowly lost to Penn State 31-30 in 2014.
Nebraska will play in its first Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday.
This is the first meeting between the two programs.
Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Talks Transfer Portal
Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Pinstripe Bowl
Boston College Football Defensive End Wins 2024 Ted Hendricks Award