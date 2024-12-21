Boston College Football Defensive End Wins 2024 Ted Hendricks Award
Boston College Eagles football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has won the 2024 Ted Hendricks Award.
The award is given to the most exceptional defensive end in college football.
In 2024, Ezeiruaku tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories.
The award is just one of multiple that Ezeiruaku has won this year. He has also received the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award, as well as was a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week recipient.
He also was named to six All-America teams which earned him consensus First-Team All-American status.
Ezeiruaku is the 21st player to win the award and the first from Boston College.
Boston College wraps up its season on Saturday, Dec. 28 as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
